TCU handles Iowa crowd, overtime to advance to NIT quarterfinals at home

TCU’s turnaround men’s basketball season under first-year coach Jamie Dixon will include another game in Fort Worth because the Horned Frogs handled a double dose of difficulty in winning fashion Sunday in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
The Horned Frogs knocked off Iowa 94-92 in overtime in a second-round NIT matchup despite playing without freshman guard Jaylen Fisher, who was scratched during warmups because of a season-ending wrist injury.
But the Frogs 21-15 persevered in a loud, sold-out venue (capacity: 15,400) behind a strong offensive performance from five double-digit scorers, led by forward Vladimir Brodziansky and guard Alex Robinson. Both contributed a team-high 19 points, with Robinson adding 11 assists.
TCU built a 44-40 lead at halftime and made it stand up for most of the second hal in one of their best shooting performances of the season (50.7 percent from the field) while forcing Iowa into 17 turnovers, including 12 in the first half.
TCU advances to Tuesday’s third-round game in Schollmaier Arena against the winner of Sunday’s late game between Richmond and Oakland. Tuesday’s winner will play in the NIT semifinals in New York.
After the contest went into overtime, TCU went on a 6-0 run to extend the lead to 92-86 on a pair of Desmond Bane free throws with 24 seconds remaining. Bane, who started in Fisher’s absence, finished with 13 points and four assists.
The contest began in ominous fashion for the Frogs when TCU officials confirmed that Fisher, the top-ranked recruit in school history, would not return this season because of a broken left wrist suffered in Wednesday’s 66-59 victory over Fresno State in the team’s NIT opener.
TCU officials said Fisher sustained the injury during a fall in the second half of the Fresno State game but continued playing. X-rays taken Thursday revealed a crack in the bone and TCU had Fisher accompany his teammates on the trip in hope that he might be able to play with the soft cast he wore during Sunday’s contest. But when he reported pain during Sunday’s shoot-around, the decision was made to shut him down for the season.
Fisher, rated as ESPN’s No. 34 high school player in the country, ends his freshman season by averaging 9.9 points and four assists per game. He earned honorable mention honors from Big 12 coaches on the All-Big 12 team and led all Big 12 freshmen in assists this season.
Comments