TCU’s Schlossnagle says best case for Traver still two weeks out

In a best-case scenario, right-handed starter Mitchell Traver would pitch again for TCU on March 21 at Abilene Christian, coach Jim Schlossnagle said.
Traver is recovering from a muscle pull in his back in the same area that caused him to miss the first two months last season. Schlossnagle said the results from an MRI were encouraging.
“He still feels it a little bit, but it’s way less, and it’s getting better every day,” Schlossnagle said.
Traver called the trainer out after three batters of his start last week against Rice, and he exited the game. It was his second start of the season, and Schlossnagle said he was coming off strong pregame work.
TCU starters are 8-1 with a 3.93 earned run average in 50.1 innings this season. Jared Janczak leads with a 3-0 record and 2.66 ERA in 20.1 innings.
While Traver misses at least two starts, the top-ranked Horned Frogs are considering who to use in his place. Dalton Horton will pitch Tuesday against Dallas Baptist. The next open turn comes up March 14 at Long Beach State.
Relievers Jake Eissler, Trey Morris and Sean Wymer have earned consideration with their work in long relief, especially last weekend as the Frogs went 3-0 at the Shriners College Classic in Houston, Schlossnagle said.
“It was great to see those guys. Three good right-handers throwing three pitches for strikes,” he said. “We’re hoping Traver can get back quick. But the beauty of that is that, although I would like to keep those guys in the bullpen, all three of them look like if we had to start one of them, we could probably do it.”
No. 1 TCU vs. Dallas Baptist
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
