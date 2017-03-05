TCU finishes 3-0 in Houston baseball classic with win over Mississippi

After a mind-boggling 15-inning victory over Texas A&M the night before, top-ranked TCU was stumped for an encore Sunday afternoon against Mississippi.
So the Horned Frogs (10-1) took most, but not all, of the drama out of a 5-3 victory over the No. 8 Rebels on the final day of the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic at Minute Maid Park. TCU swept its three games in Houston.
TCU starter Jared Janczak pitched 7 1/3 innings, striking out a career-high 10, and Durbin Feltman retired the side in order in the bottom of the ninth .
Janczak pitched seven shutout innings and struck out a career-high 10 before Ole Miss scored three runs in the eighth, capped by Colby Bortles’ two-run home run off reliever Ryan Burnett.
The Frogs had beaten LSU 9-6 on Friday.
Nothing could have matched the 15-inning, 11-10 victory over the Aggies that ended at 1:57 a.m. Sunday after the Frogs scored five runs in the bottom of the ninth to force extra innings.
Trailing 10-5, the Frogs worked five consecutive walks and a single by Austin Ingraham to cut the Aggies’ lead to 10-9. With two outs, Elliott Barzilli ripped a shot down the third-base line and two runs scored for the 10-10 tie.
Ryan Merrill’s walk-off double ended the game in the 15th after Josh Watson started the rally with a single. Nolan Brown scored the game-winner after forcing Watson at second and stealing second.
Sunday, the Frogs scored three in the second fueled by singles by Luken Baker and Zach Humphreys and Cam Warner’s double.
Merrill’s solo homer in the fourth made it 4-0. In the sixth, Baker led off with a triple and scored on Watson’s single.
The Frogs play at home at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against Dallas Baptist at Lupton Stadium before facing California-Irvine on the West Coast.
Other games
No. 10 Texas Tech scored a run in the bottom of the ninth for a 5-4 walk-off win over No. 2 LSU. Texas A&M played Baylor in the late game.
Sunday’s game
TCU
030
101
000
— 5
8
1
Ole Miss
000
000
030
— 3
6
1
Janczak, Burnett (8), Feltman (9) and Humphreys. Feigl, Ethridge (6), Woolfolk (8) and Fortes. W—Janczak (3-0). L—Feigl (1-1). S—Feltman (3). WP—Feigl (2). HBP—by Feigl (Brown). 2B—TCU: Warner (2). TCU: 3B—Baker )1). TCU: HR—Merrill (1); Miss: Bortles (3). LOB—TCU 3, Miss 4. E—TCU: Janczak; Miss: Feigl. T—2:40. Records—No. 1 TCU 10-1, No. 8 Ole Miss 7-4.
Saturday’s game
A&M
500
020
102
000
000
— 10
10
4
TCU
000
201
000
000
001
— 11
16
2
Kolek, Doxakis (5), Martin (7), Sherrod (9), Richardson (9), Chafin (9), Ruffcorn (15), Gonzalez (15) and Coleman. W—Feltman (1-0). L—Chafin (1-1). E—A&M: Pennington. Janca 2, Kolek. TCU: Barzilli, Skoug. LOB—A&M 8, TCU 17. 2B—A&M: Coleman. TCU: Barzilli 2; Merrill. 3B—A&M: Shewmake. TCU: Brown. HR—Pennington. HPB—Kopetsky. SB—A&M: Choruby, Davis. TCU: Wade, Brown. T—5:54. A—21,843.
