TCU, QB Shawn Robinson start spring ‘learning process’ on March 4

TCU has scheduled March 4 to start spring football, the first of 15 practices to prepare for 2017 and get their first look at quarterback Shawn Robinson in pads.
But don’t expect anything more.
Coach Gary Patterson cautioned on National Signing Day about asking too much of the former DeSoto star in his first college work.
“It’s really not fair to him,” Patterson said. “Obviously, that’s a conversation everybody would like. He’s got to learn the system. I don’t think the spring will be that time, because it’s going to be a learning process for him with the offense and getting stronger, getting bigger.”
Shawn Robinson was named the MVP of the Class 6A Division II state championship game after leading DeSoto to its first state title. He also won the Gatorade Texas Player of the Year Award.
Robinson is TCU’s highest quarterback recruit ever, a four-star player coming off an undefeated season in which he led DeSoto to its first state championship. It was his first season at DeSoto after transferring from Denton Ryan, where he played two years and committed to TCU.
By fall, however, the benefit of the spring work should be apparent for Robinson, Patterson said.
“Then the game starts to slow down a little bit more, the more reps you do, the more things you do,” Patterson said. “And the better players, it slows down quicker.”
If they roll up their sleeves, if their name is not coming up, that’s a really good thing.
TCU coach Gary Patterson, on early enrollees Shawn Robinson and Wes Harris
Robinson has said he expects to redshirt his first year at TCU.
He and offensive tackle Wes Harris of Aledo, also a state championship winner in 2016, enrolled early and both are eligible to participate in spring practice.
“All they’ve been doing is running and lifting,” Patterson said. “He’s done everything school-wise. He and Wes, they won an award the other night. If they roll up their sleeves, if their name is not coming up, that’s a really good thing. Our offseason’s not an easy offseason to be a part of. They’ve been pushing through and doing their thing.”
