TCU QB recruit Shawn Robinson said he expects to redshirt

Shawn Robinson said he still expects to redshirt at TCU despite the transfer of quarterback Foster Sawyer.
Robinson, the highest-rated quarterback ever at TCU, is preparing for the U.S. Army All-American game after leading Desoto to a Class 6A title.
“If I don’t redshirt ... I really don’t care,” Robinson said. “I’m just going to work my butt off regardless. I’m really not worried about all of that stuff. I’m just going to go in there and try to learn the system as fast as possible, and what ever happens, happens.”
Sawyer, a third-year sophomore from Fort Worth All Saints who started two games for the Horned Frogs, posted the news on his Twitter account Monday. Former Southlake Carroll quarterback Kenny Hill, a junior, started 12 of TCU’s 13 games this season.
“Yeah, it really did surprise me,” Robinson said Wednesday. “I found out like after practice. It surprised me, but it’s the way of the game. It happens.”
The 17th annual all-star game kicks off at noon Saturday at the Alamodome and will be televised live on NBC.
Robinson will enroll at TCU this month and plans to participate in spring drills.
