TCU quarterback Sawyer to transfer to another school

TCU quarterback Foster Sawyer, a Fort Worth All Saints graduate, will transfer to another school for the spring semester. Sawyer posted the information Tuesday afternoon in a tweet on his Twitter account, @foster_sawyer.
Sawyer, a third-year sophomore, started two games for the Horned Frogs: a 2015 loss at Oklahoma, when he started in place of an injured Trevone Boykin, and a home loss to Kansas State in December, when he started in place of an injured Kenny Hill. Hill, a junior who will return next season, started 12 of TCU’s 13 games during last year’s 6-7 season and took all of the Frogs’ snaps in last week’s 31-23 loss to Georgia in the Liberty Bowl.
In his tweet, Sawyer thanked TCU fans, coach Gary Patterson and quarterbacks coach Sonny Cumbie for giving him the chance play college football in his hometown. He wroted that the decision to transfer “has been one of the more difficult decisions I’ve had to make.”
“Playing in Purple and White was a dream come true for me,” Sawyer wrote. “I have made life long relationships in the locker room … and I am going to keep striving to see my dreams through.”
Sawyer did not specify where he would enroll for the spring semester.
TCU’s quarterback situation for next season is expected to include a competition for the starting spot during spring drills led by Hill, the returning starter, and including Shawn Robinson, a four-star player from DeSoto who is expected to enroll in January.
