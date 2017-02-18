TCU men stumble in NCAA push as Iowa State surges to Big 12 win

The TCU men’s basketball team suffered a blow Saturday to its hopes for an at-large NCAA Tournament bid, losing to Iowa State 84-71 at Hilton Coliseum.
Alex Robinson scored 16 points to lead the Horned Frogs, who lost despite hitting 52.7 percent of its field-goal attempts. TCU has lost three straight after winning three in a row.
Naz Mitrou-Long had 15 of his 25 points in the first half and Iowa State moved into a three-way tie for second in the Big 12.
Monte Morris added 18 with 11 assists for the Cyclones (17-9, 9-5 Big 12), who joined Baylor and West Virginia in second — three games behind Kansas.
Iowa State used a 16-1 run late in the first half to go ahead by 10 at the break. The Horned Frogs (17-9, 6-8) closed within three midway through the second half, but Morris — who notched his ninth career double-double —drilled a 3 to make it 68-53 with 6:32 left.
Deonte Burton scored 18 points for the Cyclones, winners of four out of their last five games.
TCU hurt itself with 19 turnovers, most of those in the first half.
The Frogs are now in danger of dropping five straight in February with a trip to Kansas and a game with West Virginia next weekend. That would not look good in the eyes of the NCAA Tournament selection committee. TCU entered play on the bubble for an at-large bid.
TCU hosts Kansas on Wednesday.
