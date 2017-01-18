TCU’s Shawn Robinson loses a star two weeks before Signing Day

Shawn Robinson is on campus as TCU’s highest-rated quarterback recruit ever, but his credentials aren’t as shiny anymore.
The former DeSoto quarterback took a hit in his rating, dropping from four stars to three stars in his Rivals.com profile on Wednesday, two weeks before National Signing Day.
He remains a four-star prospect on his 247Sports.com and Scout.com evaluations.
Nick Krueger, Rivals’ Texas recruiting analyst, said the star rating measures potential, not accomplishment so far.
“It’s an assessment on his abilities as a quarterback,” Krueger said. “I have personally watched him at a number of events over the last few years and this year, in person during the regular season against Cedar Hill, in the state championship game and all week long at this year’s Army Bowl. During that time, there have been a lot of fundamental things that I have seen him struggle with more consistently than the moments of brilliance many associated with him.”
Shawn Robinson passing numbers in high school: 2,799 yards, 33 TD (2014 Denton Guyer), 1,474 yards, 11 TD (2015 Denton Guyer), 3,416 yards, 28 TD (2016 DeSoto).
Robinson threw for 3,416 yards and 28 touchdowns and ran for 1,439 yards and 19 touchdowns in leading DeSoto to its first state championship. He played the previous two years at Denton Guyer, accounting for 79 touchdowns rushing and passing there.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if he has a respectable tenure at TCU, but we are ranking recruits through their NFL draft potential, and many of things I have seen as flaws in Robinson’s game are the sort of things I believe will be picked on when he’s assessed by pro-level scouts,” Krueger said. “There’s a lot to like about him as far as his physical attributes, and he can be an effective runner. But we have to take a look at everything we’ve seen from him as a passer as well.”
It’s not the first time Robinson has been downgraded. He was a five-star prospect when he committed to TCU in July 2015, the first such player to commit for coach Gary Patterson. He chose TCU over Ohio State and USC and is projected to have an early impact.
Jeremy Clark, publisher of HornedFrogBlitz .com on the 247Sports network, said Robinson went from five stars to four stars a year ago because of a subpar junior season at Guyer. He threw for half as many yards and a third as many touchdowns as a junior than as a sophomore, although he matched his rushing numbers.
“He really wasn’t surrounded by a lot of playmakers at Guyer,” Clark said in November after Robinson and DeSoto defeated Southlake Carroll in the second round of the playoffs. “At DeSoto, he has a good cast around him, and he’s really come into his own like he did as a sophomore.”
Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez
