'Misleading ranking' and other letters

Misleading ranking
The Star-Telegram article about downtown's No. 6 national gentrification ranking stemmed from a blog post by RentCafe (Downtown Fort Worth is growing fast, but is it becoming too wealthy and white?; April 4).
Here’s why that ranking is misleading:
There has been some gentrification since 2000, but the statistics result from the 268-unit Ripley Arnold Plaza apartment relocation, 200 units in Rock Island Apartments and the construction of 5,000 new apartments and condos on mostly commercial land and in older office buildings.
The analysis didn't count actual displacement — the key aspect of gentrification. Just percentage changes.
Downtown's evolution doesn't fit the definition of gentrification. It's hard-won, long-planned, market-led redevelopment of vacant land and the reuse of existing buildings.
We’re No. 6 in redevelopment success perhaps, not gentrification.
Fort Worth rightfully prides itself in the redevelopment of downtown — including residential — and we all need to work harder to identify new resources for affordable housing citywide.
— Andy Taft,
Fort Worth President,
Downtown Fort Worth Inc
Sarcasm font
All the published info in Sunday's Star-Telegram for encouraging pet owners to be responsible sounds wonderful (Take the bite out of unleashed dogs; April 10). My animals have always been vaccinated, chipped, spayed and licensed. They usually get their exercise in the backyard. I almost stepped into a pile from someone's dog while getting my paper this morning. Since it was mid-yard I'll assume it was loose dog, not being "walked." Otherwise I have a trespasser issue as well.
Just one question. Can we expect the usual quick response/concern we do now when we call Animal Control or appropriate Fort Worth departments for issues? Uh oh. Darn sarcasm font.
— Rosemary Schuman, Fort Worth
A riddle
How are the Railroad Commission of Texas and the Environmental Protection Agency similar?
The Texas Railroad Commission has nothing to do with Texas railroads, and the Environmental Protection Agency has nothing to do with environmental protection.
— Carl Aldrich, Fort Worth
Leadership role
I am so proud of Fort Worth’s leadership role in promoting the Blue Zones Project, which supports and enhances healthier individuals and communities.
Many in this area do not have the luxury of some of the activities suggested by the Blue Zones. They need the basics — food.
We have no grocery store within walking distance of five large apartment complexes. In addition, many of our senior citizens do not drive anymore but could walk to a neighborhood grocery store.
Riding the bus is not an option due to the expense and time involved.
I am dismayed that I received no response to a similar letter addressed to my mayor and city council member.
For the health and well being of the many families living in this "food desert," please give some incentives and leadership to a convenient grocery store in the Handley area.
— Rita Cotterly, Fort Worth
Splendor of the human spirit
The article about John Young ( "Marathoner with dwarfism defied doctor's orders," April 8) describes the dignity and splendor of the human spirit.
Young's courageous defiance of what must have been society's overwhelming negativism because of his condition should be a model for young and old alike. Ten marathons by the age of 52! Not only do I bow to the tenacious discipline to train for the marathons, but he has added the triathlon to his accomplishments.
Shamed and embarrassed, I realize how a couch potato like me has wasted many decades moaning that my 5'4" stature, a bald head and a chubby body prevented me from accomplishing goals.
Young's life unmasks the lie I've lived. Instead, "My ambition is handicapped by my laziness” — Charles Bukowski.
— Tony Zurlo, Arlington
Amendment love
This is one "Older Texan" who thanks God for the First Amendment giving the Brady Campaign the right to express their views, however misguided. (Older Texans armed and ready — even in their golden years; April 6)
I also thank God for the Second Amendment and Texas License to Carry a Handgun, or LTC, especially when seconds count and the police are minutes away!
— Paul Gray
Fort Worth
