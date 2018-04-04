'This new invention' and other letters

This new invention
There is this new invention called an "umbrella" that can be used to keep dry. Try one. ('Proud moment' and other letters; March 26)
— Bob Cosby, Fort Worth
Lost all sense?
Have we lost all sense of decency, humanity and fair justice as Americans? (Tarrant County woman sentenced to five years…; March 28)
I am shocked by this verdict.
I hope as we recently celebrated the Resurrection of the greatest of teachers, those who have the power to reverse this decision will remember his Teachings, have mercy toward Mason and act with fairness.
None of us can afford to stay silent in the face of such injustice.
— Irene Ryke, Ferndale
Varying degress of defamation
When you think you've heard it all, along comes a porn-industry queen crying that she's being defamed.
Defamed? Goodness, Stormy Daniels, what do you do for a living?
I was unaware that there are varying degrees of defamation, but sometimes one should look in the mirror before crying wolf.
Sheer lunacy!
— James Duermeyer,
North Richland HIlls
Undermining its staff
It is difficult to hear that the Environmental Protection Agency is being undermined by its own administrative staff. (EPA to ease emissions rules; April 3)
The U.S. needs to take responsibility for its effect on the global climate, and not simply deny it like EPA Administrator Pruitt is doing.
Pruitt's claim that global warming is beneficial because humans have “most flourished” during warming periods is a hasty generalization that does not acknowledge the estimated damage global warming will cause.
The EPA should be led by people involved in environmental science, not deniers of it.
— Ryan Kelly, Arlington
Impressed and proud
I was extremely impressed and proud of the students, parents and grandparents who participated here and throughout the world.
It's shameful for those who criticize the students -- especially Emma Gonzalez -- and to even spread doctored photos of Emma.
This is a worthy movement with the intent of saving lives.When they're old enough to vote, maybe we can see some more necessary changes to our gun laws.
— Charles Clines,
North Richland Hills
Too many negative columns
A few Star-Telegram writers write far too many negative columns. Bud Kennedy seems to be leading the pack in this category.
There need to be more feel-good stories. Or at least try to put a positive spin.
— Darrell D. Polak,
Watauga
Comments