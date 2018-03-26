'Proud moment' and other letters

Proud moment
I attended the Fort Worth March for Our Lives on Saturday, and I want all the young people who attended, and particularly those who organized, to know that I am proud of you.
Too many of us have taken a stable government for granted, and we have failed to adequately hold elected officials accountable for their actions and their inactivity. However, I am inspired and energized by what I saw at the March. We are witnessing a rebirth of civic engagement in our country. Although many adults have given up hope about their own ability to influence our government, young people are asserting the power that they possess, which makes me feel optimistic about the future.
Critics of those who participated in the March are plentiful. However, I want to make sure that you all know, especially if your own family has criticized your activism, I am proud of you.
— Carla Morton, Fort Worth
Free country
As a veteran, I don't really react when I see kneelers, it's their right and it's a free country. (Mac Engel column; March 19)
However if I were a business owner and an employee did something they knew I didn't like just because it was their right then they should understand its my right not to employ them. If that makes us pathetic then I suppose Mr. Engle needs to revisit a few business classes.
— Jeff Murray, Weatherford
Dry and professional
My neighbors wait for the bus to get to work. For the past few weeks, they waited in the rain that has drenched the city. They arrived at their jobs, wet clothes clinging to their bodies, hair plastered against their head and water running down their faces. My neighbors work, pay taxes and use the “T” for transportation.
Our community is served by three bus routes, but we do not have shelters that protects us from inclement weather. Over the past year, several inquiries were sent to the “T” requesting shelter installations. They have yet to reply.
We want to help provide a strong workforce and lighten the ever-growing traffic. But we want to arrive at work dry and professional.
The “T” needs to assure forklift drivers and waitresses they have a way to get to work without getting soaked.
— Kelley O’Conan, Fort Worth
Going after the NRA
Why do you continue to take the position against the NRA? The NRA does not manufacture, distribute or sell firearms. They do defend the Second Amendment to our Constitution, as many other groups defend other amendment to our Constitution.
— David White, Fort Worth
If Theodore Roosevelt were alive today
Conservative Republican Theodore Roosevelt believed in National Parks and Wildlife Refuges. He spearheaded the building of the Panama Canal. He also got involved in the Spanish American War and formed “The Rough Riders.”
Donald Trump cuts funding for National Parks. He wanted to reduce or cut funding for Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, and the Veterans Administration. Never got involved with any war. Some consider him a “draft dodger.”
If Theodore Roosevelt were alive today, he wouldn't recognize the Republican Party.
— Jack Brocious, Grapevine
