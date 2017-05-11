Community colleges need affordability

In the age of sky-high tuition costs, community colleges bring some relief to students. Many aspiring graduates use community colleges to get an associate’s degree, take “core” classes or broaden horizons at a fraction of the price at universities.
One major benefit of some community colleges, especially in Tarrant County, is excellent nursing programs that usually have pathways for students to obtain a bachelor’s degree at a nearby university, if they want.
Now many state officials are looking for ways to relieve a shortage of healthcare professionals.
Senate Bill 2118 would give students more opportunities for bachelor’s degrees by allowing certain community colleges to award them in applied science, nursing and applied technology.
The bill has passed the Senate and is heading toward the House floor.
It’s a thoughtful effort to address workforce needs, but the bill still gives us pause.
The money to pay for the upper-level classes, lab equipment and doctoral faculty has to come from somewhere. So, what does that mean for the students not seeking a community college bachelor’s degree?
House members need to consider the possible big-picture repercussions. Students wanting to take reasonably priced community college courses shouldn’t have to shoulder any of the costs of these new programs.
