Affordability vs. workforce needs

Community colleges like Tarrant County College have made strides in providing stellar education and accreditation programs for registered nurses.
But the state’s demand is not just for registered nurses, but nurses with a Bachelor of Science in nursing, a four-year degree.
Senate Bill 2118 would give certain community colleges the ability to award bachelor’s degrees in nursing, applied science and applied technology. The two-year colleges would have to prove healthy financials and workforce need, but the legislation would give students more opportunities for bachelor’s degrees.
While registered nurses can do basic nursing, a nurse with a Bachelor of Science can become a nurse practitioner, clinical nurse or educator.
In certain areas, a nurse practitioner might be the only medical professional available.
SB 2118 author Kel Seliger, R-Amarillo, wants to keep the programs affordable while providing a way to “better ensure community colleges are able to meet the needs of the state.”
The bill has passed committee and awaits Senate floor action.
Texas needs nurses desperately, but reinventing the wheel might not be the best way to fix this problem.
Community colleges are designed to provide quality education for an affordable price. Having four-year programs could jeopardize this.
The bill won’t allow students to be charged more for a bachelor’s degree program than they would be for an associate program in a similar field. The program will also have to present a financial plan and pay doctoral faculty, while making sure students have an experience similar to a four-year university.
Where will money for this come from? The bill doesn’t address increasing tuition and fees, so we worry about the future affordability of community college.
Also, partnerships are already in place between Dallas-Fort Worth area community colleges and four-year universities to ensure aspiring nurses a seamless path to accreditation and a bachelor’s degree.
What does that mean for faculty, clinical spots and resources? If community colleges start competing against their own transfer programs, what does that mean for the existing pipeline?
These worries should be addressed if SB 2118 makes it to the Senate floor.
Comments