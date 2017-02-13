Advanced nurses can better serve when given more freedom

Texas has a physician shortage, but two North Texas legislators have a way to lessen that burden.
Rep. Stephanie Klick, R- Fort Worth, introduced a bill last week that would strip away a controversial regulation for for advanced registered nurses practicing in the state. Sen Kelly Hancock, R-North Richland Hills, filed an identical bill.
The current regulation requires these nurse practitioners to sign a delegation contract with a licensed physician.
Some contracts cost nurses around $120,000 per year, Klick said in a news conference.
These contracts encumber nurses even though a physician doesn’t have to be on site — or even in the same city — to “supervise” the nurses. Some nurses say they run their practices independently.
But if a physician decides to move out of state, retire or terminate a contract, the nurses cannot continue to practice until they sign a new agreement with another physician.
In underserved communities, sometimes the only medical professional available is a nurse practitioner.
Many of these nurses already have adequate training for clinical care and help provide relief for areas that are without a reliable physician.
They shouldn’t have to pay a fee to do so.
