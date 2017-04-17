Mansfield board race packed with candidates

Mansfield loves its schools.
People have flocked to these schools for more than a decade, creating a sprawling district filled with varying issues.
With one of the largest school districts in the state, the issues needing to be addressed can change from neighborhood to neighborhood, and everyone has a different opinion of what the Mansfield Independent School District needs for a better future.
So much so, nine people are running for an open school board seat. Current Place 6 trustee, Daniel Gallagher, decided not to run again.
The impressive list of candidates runs the gamut, everything from a freshly graduated student to parents to a seasoned, retired school administrator. They vary on the issues they choose to champion, and they have different approaches to Mansfield’s future.
It will be an interesting race.
Breton Hawkins, 19, believes it would be a “great benefit to the district to have that younger perspective” he provides.
“I know what it looks like inside [MISD] schools,” he said.
Troy Washington, 35, strives for more community engagement, board transparency and more innovation in the classrooms.
Samer Yacoub, 49, wants to steer teachers away from “teaching for a test” and work on cutting down on “inefficiencies” in spending.
Houston Mitchell, 52, strives to focus on non-college alternatives for students.
“We can’t ignore reality, and the reality is that not every kid can go to college,” Mitchell said.
Joshua Spare, 46, champions the east side of Mansfield and wants “more choice, more local” options for all MISD students.
Jessica Camacho, 34, says “parents feel like their needs aren’t being met,” and wants to solve this with more open communication between the board and parents.
Scott Marburger, 46, believes there is “room for opportunity” for the non-average student and wants to empower teachers.
Darrell Sneed, 58, says “everybody has the chance to sit at the table of opportunity” and strives to continue with that philosophy.
Sneed, Marburger, Spare, Mitchell, Hawkins and Camacho are running more noticeable campaigns, but Yacoub’s and Washington’s lower-key approach can’t be discounted. Another candidate, Carl Lindstrom, didn’t immediately respond to calls.
Hawkins shows potential, with his MISD school board meetings and national political campaign involvement, and he will be a strong contender in future races.
But Sneed rises above the rest. His 34 years working in various capacities as an educator or administrator are impressive, and he has a deep understanding of MISD.
“I know the right questions to ask,” he said.
His track record has shown that much.
In the other school board race, Courtney Lackey Wilson, 46, has been an asset to the school board and worth keeping for another term.
The Star-Telegram Editorial Board recommends Darrell Sneed for MISD School Board Place 6 and Courtney Lackey Wilson for MISD Place 7.
