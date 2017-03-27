Candidate drops out of school board race

The massive field for the Mansfield school board race is a little smaller.
Kenneth Chalk, 53, an research administrator at UT Southwestern, has dropped his bid for Place 6 trustee.
“I had to drop out because I didn’t get my conflict of interest done in time for my job,” Chalk said. “I have to put in for it 30 days before I do anything.”
Chalk says he plans to run for school board in 2018.
Daniel Gallagher, 48, an assistant superintendent in the Little Elm school district, decided not to file for re-election for his Place 6 post.
There is still plenty of competition for the his seat with nine candidates: Jessica Camacho, 34, a stay-at-home mother, Breton Hawkins, 19, a political science major the University of Texas at Arlington, Carl Lindstrom, 49, a principal in the Lake Worth school district, Scott Marburger, 46, a financial analyst, Houston Mitchell, 52, who is in customer service, Darrell Sneed, 58, a retired Mansfield educator, Joshua Spare, 46, an IT director, Troy Washington, 35, a Realtor, and Samer Yacoub, 49, an engineer.
In the school board’s Place 7 post, incumbent Courtney Lackey Wilson, 46, an executive assistant and business owner, is seeking a third three-year term against Kevin Robedee, 46, a Grand Prairie teacher.
On the City Council, Wendy Burgess, 46, did not file for a third three-year term at Place 6, but four candidates have filed for her seat: Skyler Leon, 30, who is in IT, Mike Leyman, 69, a retired police officer, Wayne “Trey” McCreary, 49, who is in aircraft engineering, and Terry Moore, 57, who is in cardiovascular equipment sales.
For the Place 7 spot on the City Council, incumbent Larry Broseh, 62, a manufacturing administrator, is seeking a sixth three-year term, against Emery Betts, 22, a community organizer, and Esthela Hernandez, 60, a family counselor.
Also on the ballot is a $275 million bond for the Mansfield school district that would pay for an elementary, intermediate and middle school and upgrades across the district.
Voters can meet the candidates at several forums. On Wednesday, March 29, the Historic West Mansfield Community Development Corp. will host a forum for school board candidates at 7 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church’s Sammons Chapel, 1188 W. Broad St. Mansfield school district Superintendent Jim Vaszauskas will present a voter education presentation at 6 p.m.
At 7 p.m. April 26, the Historic West Mansfield Community Development Corp. will host a forum for City Council candidates at Bethlehem Baptist Church’s Sammons Chapel.
The MISD Council of PTAs and Mansfield Matters will hold a forum for Mansfield school board and City Council candidates from 7-9 p.m. April 20 in the community room at Newsom Stadium, 3700 E. Broad St.
The Mansfield Area Chamber of Commerce is planning a candidate forum luncheon from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. April 27 at the Walnut Creek Country Club, 1151 Country Club Drive. The luncheon is open to chamber members and non-members. Cost is $30 for lunch or $10 without lunch.
The City Council, school board and bond elections are set for May 6. Early voting will run from April 24-May 2.
This article contains information from News-Mirror archives.
