Weather

Storms could rain (and hail) on North Texas St. Patrick's Day parades Saturday

By Stephen English

senglish@star-telegram.com

March 16, 2018 08:37 AM

Fort Worth

North Texas party-goers should hope for a little extra luck of the Irish on St. Patrick's Day.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth's forecast has a 30 percent chance of severe thunderstorms, bringing large hail and damaging winds, to the region on Saturday.

However, "Any storms we do get are going to be isolated in nature, not a widespread rainfall," said Juan Hernandez, a meteorologist with the NWS.

Hernandez said a weather system moving into the area Saturday afternoon brings the weekend's first threat of storms. On Sunday, a cold front is projected to blow through the region, potentially bringing more widespread severe weather.

"There's not as much confidence in the threat on Sunday, but if we do see storms on Sunday, there's more of a widespread threat of large hail," he said.

Any hail is projected to be one inch to one and a half inches in diameter.

The potentially rainy weekend probably won't dampen the region enough to remove the ongoing fire weather threat, Hernandez said.

