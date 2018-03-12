Green beer. Parades. Here's where to go for St. Patrick's Day in Dallas-Fort Worth

73 How to become a Mermaid in Texas Pause

95 Southlake fireworks light up Monday night skies

37 Family Fireworks Picnic

61 Saturday tubing and music on the Trinity

90 Getting the most bang for your 4th of July buck

130 Pros demo the danger of fireworks

82 Police say deadly package bombs in Texas are thought to be linked

258 At 15, she wed her older boyfriend to protect him from a possible rape charge

108 TCU NCAA Bid Party