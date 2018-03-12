Green beer. Parades. Here's where to go for St. Patrick's Day in Dallas-Fort Worth

Green beer and Irish ancestry are pluses when it comes to St. Patrick's Day but you don't need to have them to get in on the fun. Here are some events in North Texas sure to bring out the blarney in everyone.
Events
Load up the family and head to the Stockyards for Cowtown Goes Green, starting at 11 a.m. March 17. There will live music, face painting, Western-themed activities, and a parade, starting after the 4 p.m. cattle drive. Most activities free; check the schedule for events that require a ticket. 130 E. Exchange Ave., Fort Worth. 817-625-9715; http://stockyardsstation.com
You can get your green on at an annual favorite: the Lower Greenville Avenue St. Patrick’s Day Block Party, one of the largest in North Texas. It runs 9 a.m.-6 p.m. March 17 in Lower Greenville in Dallas between Vanderbilt and Vickery. Entry is $12 cash at the door, and includes access to three music stages. Participating bars include Blue Note, The Grape, Terilli’s, Dodie’s Reef, Blue Goose Cantina, Halcyon, Slater’s 50/50, and The Dubliner. A free shuttle will run 11 a.m.-5 p.m. from the Mockingbird DART Station. Lyft will offer $5 off three rides with discount code SPBP, or 25 percent off a single ride with code SPBLOCK18. Must be age 21 or older to attend and must provide a valid ID. No backpacks, large purses, containers, or coolers are allowed. www.lowergreenvilleblockparty.com
Bring the family and help out homeless pets in the process at the Graffiti and Street Art Festival in Fort Worth on March 17. There will be arts and crafts vendors, prizes, live music, face painting, a dog costume contest, food trucks, and on-site pet adoptions as part of the SPCA of Texas' St. Pawtrick's Day event. All proceeds benefit the SPCA. The fun starts at 11 a.m. and goes till 5 p.m., and costs $5 each; kids 12 and under are free. 1953 Golden Heights Road, Fort Worth. https://www.eventbrite.com
Ride the rails with a green beer in hand as part of the Grapevine Vintage Railroad's "Kiss Me I'm Irish Express" celebration on March 17. The 7 p.m. event (boarding begins at 6:40) is for guests 21 and older and includes heavy Irish-style hors d'oeuvres and two craft brews per person, plus a souvenir beer mug. FYI: The train does not travel to the Fort Worth Stockyards. It's $39 per person; tickets at www.GVRR.com.
Want to burn off some calories before you down some beer? Then the St. Paddy's Dash Down Greenville is for you. Dress in green for good luck for timed or untimesd 5K, then stick around for the post-race party, which will have beer, food, live music, cash prizes and more. The run kicks off at 8 a.m. March 17 at Central Market, 5750 E. Lovers Lane in Dallas. 214-751-7911; http://www.runproject.org/
The Dallas St. Patrick's Day Parade and Festival has been a big draw for years. This year's parade, the 39th, kicks off at 11 a.m. March 17, Greenville Avenue at Blackwood Street. Get there early to grab a seat for a front-row view of almost 100 floats, plus marching bands, equestrian groups, and more. Find out more about the parade and route at http://www.dallasstpatricksparade.com/.
The "Pickle Capital of Texas" — otherwise known as Mansfield — gets in on the fun with The World's Only St. Paddy's Pickle Parade & Palooza, a two-day event. The fun starts at noon March 16 with 10K, 5K and Kids Runs. On March 17, get autographs from the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, or catch the Baby Parade and Pet Parade. The Pickle Parade kicks off at 1 p.m. There will be live music both days. For location, parade route, parking information and more, visit https://www.pickleparade.org/
Bars, breweries and more
Rahr & Sons Brewing Co. gets "the Paddy started" from 1 to 3 p.m. March 17 with a tour and tasting. There will be live music from Salt Creek and food from Taco Slam and Gus's Fried Chicken, as well as Dough Boy Donuts. 701 Galveston Ave., Fort Worth. 817-810-9266; https://rahrbrewing.com/
World of Beer in Fort Worth sounds like an appropriate place to mark St. Patrick's Day. Stop by from 3 to 10 p.m. March 17 for green beer, Irish food specials, live music, raffles and giveaways. 3252 W. Seventh St., Fort Worth (there's also an Arlington location; 5005 S. Cooper St.). 682-708-7021; https://www.facebook.com/events/145610226132570/
The appropriately named Shannon Brewery in Keller naturally goes big for the occasion. Test your knowledge of the Emerald Isle on Irish Trivia Night, March 14; catch the movie "Leprechaun" on March 16; or show up noon-10 p.m. March 17 for live music (including bagpipers), food and more than 20 specialty beers, including one-of-a-kind brews made just for St. Patrick's Day. Tickets for the March 17 event are $20-$40. 818 N. Main St., Keller. 817-337-9892; http://shannonbrewing.com/saint-patricks-festivities/
Get in on the fun with Fido at Shamrock Fest, starting at 2 p.m. March 17, at The Yard in Fort Worth. There will be green beer and bagpipes, of course, plus face painting, food trucks, a dog park and more. Live music to be provided by Triston Coomes and The Restless Kind. www.theyardfw.com/
J. Gilligans Bar and Grill in Arlington will host its 39th annual St. Patrick’s Day Block Party on March 17 from 11 a.m. to closing. Sip and nosh on green beer for $4.25 per 22 ounce and $8 full orders of Irish nachos. Live music will be provided by Don McCloud Bag Pipes, Stingrays, Jay B & Zydeco Posse, and Morning People, among others. Family fun is part of the celebration, too, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., with face painters, leprechauns, and other fun events tailored for children (no children allowed without guardian after 9 p.m.). Cover is $6 starting at 6 p.m. 400 E. Abram St., Arlington. 817-274-8561; http://www.jgilligans.com
Beer lovers can get a custom engraved Guinness glass 5-7 p.m. March 14 at City Works Fort Worth. They'll find lots o' Irish fare on the dining menu, too, March 13-19, with a corned beef Reuben and, of course, shepherd's pie. 5288 Monahans Ave., Fort Worth. 682-207-1500; https://www.cityworksrestaurant.com
Poag Mahone's Irish Pub hosts its 10th Annual St. Patrick's Day Madness on March 17, noon-2 a.m. You'll finds beer, of course, and lots of bands, inlcuding Poo Live Crew, Sally Majestic, The Dick Beldings and more. 700 Carroll St., Fort Worth. 817-420-6355; https://www.facebook.com/poagmahones/
Want to continue the fun after the St. Patrick's Day Greenville Parade in Dallas? The Greenville location of Pluckers Wing Bar will open at 10 a.m. and have extended hours to 2 a.m. on March 17. Expect green beer along with its regular menu. 5500 Greenville Ave., Dallas. 214-363-9464; http://www.pluckers.com/
Landmark Bar & Kitchen host a St. Patrick's Day Party, starting at 4 p.m. March 17. Look for live music from the Judson Cole Band and drink specials, plus a $500 Pot o' Gold raffle. 3008 Bledsoe St, Fort Worth. 817-984-1166; https://www.landmarkfw.com/
What makes St. Patrick's Day even better? Free milkshake samples. Top by Baskin-Robbins locations from 3 to 7 p.m. March 17 for a free sample of its Mint Chip 'n Oreo milkshake — a combo of its mint chocolate chip and Oreo cookies 'n cream flavors.
Speaking of flavors, Great Harvest Bread Co. of Fort Worth has Irish soda bread (made with buttermilk and rum-soaked raisins) and Gouda and Stout bread (made with Hop Fusion Ale Works), as well as Blarney Scones (made with buttermilk, oats and raisins) through March 17. 682-708-7228; www.FortWorth.GreatHarvestBread.com
Chef Point Cafe in Watauga will offer a St. Patricke's Day brunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., featuring corned beef and cabbage, shepherd's pie and other traditional Irish fare. 5901 Watauga Road, 817-656-0080; http://chefpointcafe.org/events/
If a taco with a bit of the Irish to it sounds intriguing, make your way to Velvet Taco through March 17. The Reuben is made with a flour tortilla, velvet sauce, grilled corned beef, melted Swiss cheese, homemade sauerkraut, and pickles. 2700 W. Seventh St., Fort Worth. 817-887-9810; https://velvettaco.com/
