Fantasy or the future? Planners dream of high-speed Hyperloop in Fort Worth

More Videos 0:42 Arlington police need help identifying this man accused of using stolen credit cards Pause 2:13 Grapevine PD releases new parking lot video to help ID Target man accused of lewd comments 1:14 New Dickies Arena takes shape at Will Rogers 0:59 Commercial: Barney Smith's Toilet Seat Art Museum 1:49 Cam Newton apology: "Word choice was extremely degrading and disrespectful towards women" 1:26 Hyperloop One promises travel in a tube at jet speeds. So how do they do it? 0:51 ESPN GameDay at TCU for Saturday broadcast 0:31 RAW: Arlington Bowie recovers fumble, caught from two angles 0:36 Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter 5:04 A visionary cop is trying to save Las Vegas Trail Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hyperloop One promises travel in a tube at jet speeds. So how do they do it? Instead of airline flights or long road trips, Hyperloop One believes it can give us a 600-mph ride in a low-pressure tube. Imagine traveling across Texas at subsonic speeds for the price of a bus ticket. Instead of airline flights or long road trips, Hyperloop One believes it can give us a 600-mph ride in a low-pressure tube. Imagine traveling across Texas at subsonic speeds for the price of a bus ticket. Mark Hoffer mhoffer@star-telegram.com

Instead of airline flights or long road trips, Hyperloop One believes it can give us a 600-mph ride in a low-pressure tube. Imagine traveling across Texas at subsonic speeds for the price of a bus ticket. Mark Hoffer mhoffer@star-telegram.com