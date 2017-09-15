DFW to Houston in 46 minutes? Winner

A proposal to connect Dallas and Fort Worth with Austin, San Antonio, Houston and Laredo using high-speed pods is one of the 10 international winners of the Hyperloop One Global Challenge launched in 2016.
The AECOM team’s Dallas-Laredo-Houston route was selected along with three other proposals in the United States, two in the United Kingdom, one in Mexico, two in India and one in Canada.
The winners were announced Thursday from among the 35 strongest proposals. More than 2,600 teams registered after the global challenge was issued in May 2016.
AECOM’s Hyperloop Texas team envisions a 640-mile triangular route that would link Texas urban centers and transport Texans commuting long distances everyday in a fraction of the time in takes them now: Dallas to Houston in 46 minutes; Dallas to Austin in 19 minutes; Austin to San Antonio in 8 minutes; San Antonio to Houston in 21 minutes; Laredo to San Antonio in 16 minutes.
Hyperloop pods carrying passengers and cargo are designed to glide along a track in a low-pressure sealed tube via magnetic levitation at speeds upwards of 600 mph, according to designers. The system is based on an concept devised by Elon Musk.
“We have 2,400 engineers, architects, planners, biologists, economists in Texas that can allow us to provide services to Hyperloop One to implement this Hyperloop vision in Texas,” said Steven Duong of AECOM, a global architectural, engineering and design firm based in Los Angeles.
The Texas Triangle route along I-35 between DFW and Laredo and along I-10 between San Antonio and Houston would serve some of the world’s busiest air, sea and inland ports and connect growing cities with a combined population expected to reach 33 million by 2030, according to the proposal.
The next step is an in-depth analysis of the route to determine its validity, establishing components such as ridership and economic viability, according to techcrunch.com.
Hyperloop One is hoping to have three Hyperloops in service by 2021.
