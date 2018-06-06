Gold rush: Texas opens nation's first state-run bullion depository

Texas comptroller talks about possibility of gold depository Could Texas eventually have its own Fort Knox? In this 2015 video created by his office, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar discusses the bullion repository. He also takes a look at some of the assets in Texas' unclaimed property cache. McClatchy The Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts ×

SHARE COPY LINK Could Texas eventually have its own Fort Knox? In this 2015 video created by his office, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar discusses the bullion repository. He also takes a look at some of the assets in Texas' unclaimed property cache. McClatchy The Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts