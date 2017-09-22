Here’s how Texas plans on keeping its gold depository safe and secure

Rest assured, Texans. Your gold will be safe.
And your precious metals too.
A former SWAT team leader — Sgt. Bryan Whoolery, who has worked for the Travis Sheriff’s Department for 28 years — has been hired as the new director of security for the Texas Bullion Depository.
“His long and distinguished career in law enforcement, including his extensive tactical experience and training background, will let Texas Bullion Depository account holders sleep soundly knowing their gold and precious metals are safe and secure right here in the Lone Star State,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said.
Plans for the depository have been underway since lawmakers approved the measure — shepherded through the Texas House by state Rep. Giovanni Capriglione, R-Southlake — during the 2015 legislative session.
But it’s not just for Texans.
Financial institutions, cities, school districts, businesses, individuals — even other countries — could do business there as well. And storage fees will be charged to generate revenue for the state.
State officials announced earlier this year that the depository will be built and run in Austin by Lone Star Tangible Assets, the parent company of the United States Gold Bureau and WholesaleCoinsDirect.com.
Texans may be able to store their gold at an existing vault the company owns in Austin by January 2018 — and in a newly built “vault facility” in the Austin area by December 2018, Hegar has said.
Moving up and on
Recent staffing changes in Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office impacts two local men.
Daniel Hodge, who grew up in Fort Worth, has worked for Abbott for more than a decade and now leaves the governor’s office after most recently serving as chief of staff. He will work in the private sector.
And Reed Clay, who also grew up in Fort Worth, will become Abbott’s chief operating officer. Most recently he served as the governor’s deputy chief of staff.
Honors
State Rep. Stephanie Klick, R-Fort Worth, was honored this month with the Texas Nurse Practitioners’ House Legislator of the Year Award for her work in health care policy, particularly supporting nurse practitioners.
“As a nurse and legislator, Rep. Klick wants what’s best for patients,” TNP President Robert Metzger said. “She advocates for removing barriers that will allow health care professionals to do the job they were educated and trained to do because this is what Texas patients need.”
Panhandling teacher
Teresa Danks, the Oklahoma teacher who drew attention for “panhandling” for school supplies for her classroom, is coming to Fort Worth. She will speak during Tarrant County Justice of the Peace Sergio De Leon’s third annual Classroom Drive geared to collect school supplies for Tarrant County teachers who need them.
The event is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at Mariscos La Marea, 601 W. Northside Dr. in Fort Worth. To attend the event, bring some school supplies.
