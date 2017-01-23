East Texas judge calls Saturday’s marchers ‘a million fat women’ on Facebook

A Facebook post by an East Texas judge said people who marched in Saturday’s protests were “a million fat women,” according to Dallasnews.com.
The post on Monday by Judge Bailey Moseley, Texas’ 6th Court of Appeals in Texarkana, said: “Just think about this. After just one day in office, Trump managed to achieve something that no one else has been able to do: he got a million fat women out walking.”
The post was later deleted.
According to estimates, 2.5 million people turned out during a massive march in support of women’s rights and civil rights the day after Donald Trump became the country’s 45th president. Rallies were held in Fort Worth, Dallas, Washington, D.C., Boston, New York, Chicago, St. Louis, Denver and dozens of other U.S. cities, as well as in global capitals like London, Paris, Sydney, Ottawa and Nairobi.
Moseley, who has held the office since 2007, is “known for his strong integrity” and is “just, impartial, and fair,” according to his campaign website.
Susan McFarland: 817-390-7984, @susanmcfarland1
