Thousands march in Fort Worth, Dallas to promote women’s rights

As women, men and children marched in Fort Worth and Dallas, so did like-minded people in other cities across the country.
An estimated 5,000 to 6,000 people turned out in downtown Fort Worth to promote women’s rights on the day after Donald Trump became the country’s 45th president.
In Fort Worth, marchers began at the Tarrant County Courthouse downtown and marched down Main Street to 9th Street and then back toward the courthouse on Houston Street.
The turnout was strong in Dallas as well, where thousands of women, men and children marched through downtown, chanting “Women united will never be divided,” and “Women’s rights are human rights.”
Protesters waved signs that read, “Keep your tiny hands off of my rights” and “Tweet others as you wish to be tweeted.”
Among protesters were sisters Corinne Wilson and Lisa Riazi, of Plano, who said they were inspired to march for their young daughters. They carried signs that said, “If he builds a wall we will raise our kids to tear it down.”
“Before I left this morning, I gave my 11-month-old daughter a kiss, and I told her I’m doing this for her,” Wilson said.
Saturday’s march gave them motivation to resist Trump’s agenda, the sisters said.
“I got chills walking up here and seeing all of the people,” Riazi said. “We’re not alone.”
For Yolanda Johnson, concern for civil and equal rights drew her to Saturday’s march in Dallas.
“I do not feel the current leader of the free world cares to represent me or people like me,” said Johnson, who is African-American. “We have a voice, and we need to use it.”
Nearby, Dina Light-McNeely marched with her neighbors from Dallas’ Oak Cliff neighborhood. The mothers brought their daughters, who spelled out the word ‘United’ with signs.
The night before the march, the neighbors gathered for a sign making party and to talk to their daughters about the importance of resistance.
“Now is the time for us to begin the work that will continue for the next four years,” Light-McNeely said. “Today is about hope, love and peace. The best way to combat the hatred is to love one another.”
An estimated 500,000 people took to the streets in the nation’s capital for the Women’s March on Washington to send Trump a message that they won’t let his agenda go unchallenged over the next four years.
“We march today for the moral core of this nation, against which our new president is waging a war,” actress America Ferrera told the Washington crowd. “Our dignity, our character, our rights have all been under attack, and a platform of hate and division assumed power yesterday. But the president is not America. … We are America, and we are here to stay.”
In Chicago, organizers canceled the march portion of their event for safety reasons after the overflow crowd reached an estimated 150,000.
