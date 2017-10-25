Is Charlie Geren the ‘last man standing’?

State Rep. Charlie Geren of Fort Worth may soon be the last man standing.

In 2009, Geren and 10 other House members frustrated with the way then-House Speaker Tom Craddick led the lower chamber met to try to find a new leader.

Dubbed the ABC Republicans — standing for “Anybody But Craddick” — the group teamed up behind one candidate, Joe Straus, for speaker.

When the group joined forces with a majority of the House Democrats, Craddick dropped out of the race.

Straus was easily elected to office that year.

Now Straus, who has been House Speaker ever since, has announced he won’t seek re-election next year.

State Rep. Byron Cook, a Corsicana Republican and ABC member as well, quickly followed suit.

Geren, who has been in office since 2001, said he’s still seeking re-election next year.

If he wins his bid to represent House District 99, he will be the last of the ABC Republicans still in the House.

For those wondering, I'm not going anywhere. #txlege — Charlie Geren (@charliegeren) October 25, 2017

He said he told Straus Wednesday morning that he didn’t agree with the speaker’s decision to not run for another term.

“But I respect his decision,” said Geren, who is close friends with Straus. “I’m sure the House will pick a good leader. The 150 members of the House have struggled through this many times before and they will agree on someone.

“I’m going to miss not serving with Joe,” he said. “I was shocked. But everybody has their lifespan down here and when it’s time to go, it’s time to go.”

The only thing he knows about the next speaker is that it won’t be him.

“I’m not going to run for speaker,” Geren said. “That’s for somebody younger and with more energy than I’ve got.”

The right time

Despite announcing earlier this year that he would seek a record sixth term in office, Straus, R-San Antonio, said Wednesday that he wouldn’t.

“Five terms is a long time,” he said from his office in the Texas Capitol. “I’m going out on my own terms. I feel good about that.”

Straus said he’s proud of his record while in office and will serve the remaining 14 months of his term.

“I think the time is right for me,” he said. “I know it is for my family.”

Straus has long been seen as a moderate Republican at a time when more conservative leaders, such as Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, have been elected.

During his tenure, he has drawn criticism from members of his own party for everything from opposing the controversial bathroom bill earlier this year to working with Republicans and Democrats alike.

Abbott was quick to send out a statement.

“Joe Straus has served with distinction for both the people in his district and for the Texas House of Representatives,” he said. “I thank Speaker Straus for his service and for his commitment to the State of Texas.”

The house speaker is not a statewide elected post. On the first day of each legislative session, House members choose the person to guide the lower chamber.

Texas Democrats were quick to react to the news.

“The Republican Party is dead,” Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa said in a statement. “Compassionate conservatism is no more and Trumpism has infected every corner of the Grand Ole Party.”

Unorthodox

Straus admits that the way he was first elected to the speakership may have been “unorthodox.”

He never had really thought about running for the post. But he said he’s proud of the work accomplished during his tenure.

“I try to bring people together,” he said. “I do make no apology for trying to work across party lines.

“I think Washington could take lessons from the Texas House when we are at our best.”

Straus said he plans to remain involved politically and hasn’t ruled out a future bid for another political office.

State Rep. Phil King, R-Weatherford, earlier this year filed paperwork to let him pursue a bid and is exploring a bid for the speaker’s office.