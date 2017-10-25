Texas Speaker of the House Joe Straus, R-San Antonio, says he won’t run for re-election.
State Politics

Texas House Speaker Joe Straus won’t seek re-election in 2018

By Anna M. Tinsley

atinsley@star-telegram.com

October 25, 2017 10:34 AM

Texas House Speaker Joe Straus is not running for re-election in 2018.

Despite announcing earlier this year that he would seek a record sixth term in office, the San Antonio Republican posted on Facebook Wednesday that he would not.

“I believe that in a representative democracy, those who serve in public office should do so for a time, not for a lifetime,” he wrote. “And so I want you to know that my family and I have decided that I will not run for re-election next year.

“My time as a State Representative and as Speaker will end at the conclusion of my current term.”

Straus has been seen as a moderate Republican at a time when more conservative leaders, such as Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, have been elected to office.

The house speaker is not a statewide elected post. On the first day of each legislative session, House members choose the person to guide the lower chamber.

Straus was first elected speaker in 2009.

That was the year 11 members known as the “Anybody But Craddick” Republicans met privately to determine the best way to oust Speaker Tom Craddick, R-Midland, who had ruled the House with an iron fist for three sessions.

They united behind one candidate, Straus, and teamed up with a number of House Democrats, who then held nearly half of the chamber’s 150 seats. Craddick knew he didn’t have the votes to win and dropped out of the race.

State Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, was among the dozen ABC Republicans who helped elect Straus. He has remained one of his chief lieutenants since.

He and state Rep. Byron Cook, R-Corsicana, were the only two remaining ABC Republicans in office.

Cook also announced Wednesday that he won’t seek re-election.

Anna Tinsley: 817-390-7610, @annatinsley

Anna M. Tinsley Star-Telegram

