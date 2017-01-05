Allen shooting after Facebook fight was over vandalized vehicle

A Facebook argument that escalated into gunfire, wounding four people, started as a dispute about a vehicle being vandalized, police said Thursday.
The online argument was between seven people from Allen and nine from Dallas. The Dallas group blames members of the Allen group for the vandalism, a release from the Allen Police Department says.
The Facebook dispute lasted hours Tuesday evening until the Dallas group drove to Allen and continued the fight in the street. One Dallas man shot four of the Allen people, who were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Devonte Wade, 20, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Since then, four others involved in the fight have been arrested on misdemeanor warrants.
Those involved appear to be young men and women in their late teens to early- to mid-20s, police said.
Allen police continued to investigate, and those involved may face more charges.
Police asked that anyone with information call 214-509-4239, or send an anonymous text to 847411 with the keyword “ALLENPD.”
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
Comments