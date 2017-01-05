Allen shooting after Facebook fight was over vandalized vehicle

1:13 Cullen Davis on learning to forgive Pause

2:59 Cullen Davis on meeting with John Farr

1:59 Cullen Davis on the murder victims: 'That's ancient history'

2:37 Cullen Davis recalls the mansion murders

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

0:25 Four carjacking suspects arrested after a chase through downtown Dallas

1:33 Highway department prepping area roads in advance of possible winter mix Friday

3:16 Mac Attack says Romo looked good but Dak earned this

1:37 Fishing the Trinity