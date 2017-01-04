Texas

Several people shot in Allen after argument on Facebook escalates

ALLEN

An altercation that began on Facebook ended with four people injured by gunfire in Allen late Monday night.

Allen police told WFAA-TV that a group of seven people from Allen and nine from Dallas were arguing on Facebook throughout the evening, until the Dallas group drove up to Allen. Just after 11:30 p.m., a street fight erupted into a shooting in the 500 block of Hawthorne Drive.

Someone from the Dallas group is accused of shooting four people, NBC5-TV reported. The four victims were taken to the hospital, and their injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

No identifying information was released about anyone involved, reports said. The person accused of firing the shots was in custody facing unknown charges, WFAA-TV reported, and the other eight people in the Dallas group were detained.

It wasn’t immediately known what the argument was about or why it escalated, according to reports.

Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST

