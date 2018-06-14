Affidavit: 9th-grader broke up with his school counselor after his mom caught them naked

A 33-year-old school counselor is accused of having sex with a ninth-grade student nearly a dozen times and even told the student's sister that she would leave her husband for him, according to an arrest affidavit.

The student ended the relationship after his mother caught them in bed in his room, the affidavit says.

Shannon Hathaway, a former school counselor at Harwood Junior High School, surrendered to Bedford police on Thursday morning on a charge of improper relationship between an educator and a student.

Her arrest came at the end of a monthlong investigation by the HEB Independent School District and the Bedford Police Department.

Attempts to reach Hathaway were unsuccessful Thursday evening and jail records did not list her attorney's name.

School district officials became aware of Hathaway's relationship with a former 17-year-old male student at Harwood Junior High when the teen's sister informed school administrators of it on May 8, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by the Star-Telegram on Thursday.

The sister said that during the 2016-2017 school year, Hathaway would spend a lot of time with her brother, who is now 18 years old and has since dropped out of school. She said she never witnessed inappropriate behavior between the pair, aside from Hathaway holding her brother's hand.

She said that Hathaway told her she was in love with her brother and would leave her husband for him, the affidavit says. The sister told investigators that her brother confided in her about having sex on numerous occasions with Hathaway at her home in Keller, his mother's home in Euless and potentially at Harwood Junior High. It's unclear in the affidavit what she meant by "potentially."

In a voicemail sent to parents Thursday morning, HEB ISD Superintendent Steve Chapman said: "There is no evidence to suggest the alleged behavior happened on the Harwood Junior High campus."

Hathaway was placed on paid administrative leave by the school district after the report came to light and the district began an internal investigation.

On May 29, police investigators contacted the 17-year-old and asked him about his relationship with Hathaway, according to the affidavit.

The 17-year-old told investigators that while he was a student at Harwood, he had sex with Hathaway two or three times at her home and about eight times at his home in Euless. He said it was consensual.

During the times he had sex with Hathaway at her home in Keller, her husband was away, he told police. He said his sister and his sister's friend stayed overnight at Hathaway's home at the same time. He told investigators he would have sex with Hathaway in the master bedroom while his sister and her friend slept in a guest room.

After about a year — and after his mother walked in on them naked in his bedroom at home — he decided to break off his relationship with Hathaway, he told police. Around the same time, he began attending KEYS High School in Euless.

He said his mother told him that he was getting older and becoming a man, and that it wasn't right to bring this type of situation into her house, police records stated.

Hathaway resigned from her job with the HEB ISD on June 13 and the allegations have been reported to the Texas State Board for Educator Certification, the school district said in a news release.

Hathaway was released from the Tarrant County Jail shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday, according to jail records. Police said she has no criminal history.