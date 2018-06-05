Man dies weeks after being pulled out of Grapevine Lake in swimming accident

A Dallas man died Monday night at a local hospital from injuries he suffered last month in a swimming accident at Grapevine Lake.

Divers pulled the 26-year-old swimmer out of the water on the afternoon of May 13 after he went missing for about 30 minutes. He was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Grapevine, where he died at 9:55 p.m. Monday.

The victim was identified as Jose Guerra, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's office website. A ruling on his death is pending an autopsy.

Guerra was swimming with his family when he went missing near Rockledge Park, Assistant Fire Chief John Sherwood said at the time. He was not wearing a life jacket and disappeared about 12:04 p.m. Divers located him just before 12:30 p.m., Sherwood said.

That same day, divers recovered the body of a 38-year-old man who had been missing at the lake since the previous day. Venkatramreddy "Ram" Velma of Irving had jumped into the water from a pontoon boat on May 12 and never resurfaced.