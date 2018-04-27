Construction will start next week on this four-star hotel in Southlake

The long-awaited Southlake Westin Hotel is finally going to happen.

The hotel will be at 1200 Texas 114, near the sprawling campus of Gateway Church.

Construction on the hotel, which has been discussed as far back as 2014, is scheduled to begin Tuesday.

The hotel should be completed by Nov. 1, 2019, according to filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.





The six-story hotel will have 253 room hotel rooms a convention center and total 211,000 square feet. The meeting space will be about 25,000 square feet.

It is estimated to cost $45 million and is intended to be a four-star hotel.

Another hotel, an 80,000-square-foot Garden Inn by Hilton near the new TD Ameritrade Campus, is still being reviewed by Southlake's Planning and Zoning Commission. The hotel, which would sit at the southeast corner of Texas 114 and Kirkwood Boulevard..

Bill Hanna: 817-390-7698, @fwhanna