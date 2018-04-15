Yes, that was a miniature horse galloping down Beach Street. The mini is fine.

This was not a tall tale.

A miniature horse got free Friday night, found its way onto Beach Street, but was lassoed in a matter of minutes by a civilian on a ride along with a Haltom City patrol officer.

Police responded to a loose livestock call shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, and the big surprise was a miniature horse running down the street.

On their Facebook page, police noted they don't get many calls of loose livestock running down Beach Street that turn out to be a miniature horse.

Officer Dusty Simmons went to the scene and he had just the answer. Resident Colby Caudle was riding along with the officer and he just happened to be a competitive calf-roper.

And yes, Caudle had his lasso in his truck.

Once he got his lasso Caudle returned to the police vehicle and was hanging out of a police Tahoe, throwing his lasso at the miniature horse. He captured the little creature in no time.

The owner of the horse was found shortly after the animal was caught.

"This was a great experience," Caudle wrote on the Haltom City police Facebook page. He thanked the officer and the police department for the chance on a ride along. "I had a blast. PS if y'all ever need any more help or wanna hire me for a new mounted patrol unit. I'm all in."