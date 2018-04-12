A fire destroyed the medical clinic at GRACE Wednesday night in Grapevine. A cause of the blaze was under investigation.
Northeast Tarrant

Fire destroys GRACE's community medical clinic in Grapevine

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

April 12, 2018

GRAPEVINE

A fire raced through a GRACE building Wednesday night, destroying the faith-based community's medical clinic, officials said.

No workers or firefigtters were injured in the blaze, which was reported just after 10 p.m. Wednesday at GRACE's Food Pantry and Community Clinic, a nonprofit organization in Northeast Tarrant County.

Firefighters responded to a report of the smell of smoke in the 800 block of East Texas Street, but they were unable to locate a fire at that location.

Minutes later, they found a building on fire at 837 E. Walnut Street, and most of the blaze was in the community clinic.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze in minutes.

The cause of the fire was under investigation on Thursday, fire officials said.

It is the second major fire at GRACE since 2015. Arsonists set a fire in February 2015 and destroyed half the donations to the organization.

Two suspects were later arrested and sentenced.

