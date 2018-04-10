Popular pastor, founder of Gateway Church still in hospital after surgery complications

The popular pastor of a Southlake megachurch remains in serious condition after emergency surgeries Sunday and Monday night, a church spokesman said.

Lawrence Swicegood said Tuesday that Pastor Robert Morris, the founder of Gateway Church, underwent a surgery to discover the cause of internal bleeding Monday night. The surgeon was able to stop the bleeding, Swicegood said.

The church announced on its Facebook page that Morris had been flown to a hospital Sunday to treat complications from his surgery for a hernia on April 2.

Surgeons initially said they believed Morris had an infection, according to the Facebook page, but soon discovered the internal bleeding.

Early Tuesday morning, the Facebook page reported that Morris "had a good night" and that his blood pressure and vital signs were stable.

"All indications are that he's on the road to recovery," Swicegood said.

Thousands of people posted prayers and many attended prayer vigils or watched them online, Swicegood said.

"It's unbelievable that not only our own congregants but churches and pastors from all over the world have been in touch with us, praying for Pastor Robert," Swicegood said. "It's been very touching."