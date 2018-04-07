Four people injured after vehicle crashes into house in Hurst and sets it on fire

Four people were taken to local hospitals after a vehicle crashed into a house in Hurst and caused it to burst into flames.

A husband and wife, who was listed in critical condition, were taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, according to Kara McKinney, a city of Hurst spokeswoman.

Their son was taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist HEB Hospital, McKinney said.

A Hurst police officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to HEB Hospital for evaluation. The driver of the vehicle that crashed into the house did not report any injuries, McKinney said.

There were reports of the sound of an explosion just before the house burst into flames.

The vehicle left the roadway and went into a residence in the 400 block of Myrtle Drive Saturday afternoon, McKinney said.

A vehicle that crashed into a Hurst residence in the 400 block of Myrtle Drive on Saturday caused a fire and did extensive damage to the house. Google Maps

Firefighters and police were at the scene at 2 p.m. putting out the fire and managing traffic in the area.





