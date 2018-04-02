Work starting soon on the first liquor store for this North Texas city

The rapidly expanding Glade Parks development will soon be home to Total Wine & More, the first liquor store in Euless.
On Tuesday, March 27, the City Council approved plans for more retail space to the south of Dave & Buster’s, popular entertainment venue, and 24-Hour Fitness. Total Wine and Burlington, a clothing and home goods store, will open there.
Mike Collins, Euless director of planning and economic development, said Total Wine should open its 25,000-square-foot location this fall.
Edward Cooper, vice president of public affairs for Total Wine & More, told the Star-Telegram previously that residents in nearby cities including Grapevine and Colleyville have also expressed a desire for another liquor store closer to their homes.
Hall’s Wine & Spirits is about a quarter mile from Glade Parks, and there are other liquor stores along Texas 26 in Colleyville.
In November, Euless voters approved allowing liquor stores by a wide margin. In preparation, the City Council voted last summer to allow zoning for liquor stores in commercial areas such as Glade Parks, the Texas 121 gateway, Euless Founders Parc and the Riverwalk.
State law prohibits liquor stores from being within 300 feet of homes, hospitals, churches and private schools.
More restaurants and clothing stores are opening this spring in Glade Parks: Hopdoddy, an Austin-based craft burger restaurant; Francesca’s, a fashion boutique for women; and DXL, featuring clothing for tall men.
This report contains material from the Star-Telegram archives.
Elizabeth Campbell: 817-390-7696, @fwstliz
Comments