A former assistant to the Walnut Grove Elementary principal has been sentenced to three years' probation after more than $47,000 turned up missing from the Southlake school.
Northeast Tarrant

Southlake elementary students paid money for supplies. The cash didn't make it to a bank

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

March 27, 2018 02:13 PM

FORT WORTH

In the past, students at Walnut Grove Elementary School in Southlake paid cash for supplies and various school activities.

From 2011 to 2015, that money was collected by Donna Feuchter, an assistant to the principal. But the funds were never accounted for.

Feuchter, 58, of Grapevine was sentenced to three years' deferred adjudication probation this month on a charge of theft of property $20,000 to $100,000 (enhanced-public servant).

She was arrested in October 2016 and had been free on bail.

"There's no records on how it was spent," said Sam Jordan, a spokeswoman with the Tarrant County criminal district attorney's office.

As part of a plea agreement, Feuchter pleaded no contest to the charge, a felony that carries up to 20 years in prison.

In addition, Feuchter was ordered to pay $47,034.79 in restitution, which she did on March 9 when she entered her plea.

She has also been ordered to complete a theft intervention and prevention program.

"She has moved on enjoying the rest of her life with her family and dear friends," her attorney, Mike Heiskell of Fort Worth, said in a Monday email.

Officials in the Carroll school district performed a five-year audit going back to 2011 and found several discrepancies in the cash account and deposit slips managed by Feuchter, according to Tarrant County court records.

The discrepancies occurred from Sept. 1, 2011, until May 30, 2015, records state.

Carroll school district officials could not be reached Tuesday for comment.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763,@mingoramirezjr

