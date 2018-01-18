More Videos

Northeast Tarrant

'You're crazy if you don't check': This guy found a card skimmer on a Colleyville ATM

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

January 18, 2018 08:49 AM

Colleyville

Cody Garvin frequents the 7-Eleven on Colleyville Blvd., just north of NRH20.

So the 24-year-old knew when something just didn't look right with the store's ATM machine when he went in last week.

"Watching other card skimmer videos on Facebook made me start keeping a lookout when I went to any ATM," Garvin said. "So when my bank told me they noticed suspicious activity on my account, I went right to that store."

Video he posted to Facebook shows him approaching a Citibank ATM he says is located at the 7-Eleven at 3900 Colleyville Blvd., which sits close to the border between Colleyville and Hurst. Since he made the post public, it has been shared over 134,000 times and the video has been viewed more than 9.5 million times.

He told the Star-Telegram he was taking the video while trying to convince the store clerk that there was a skimmer on the ATM.

skimmer close.jpg
This is what Cody Garvin found when the 24-year-old ripeed the card cover off the ATM at a Colleyville 7-Eleven on a hunch.
Cody Garvin Courtesy

He gave it a tug and realized a second green cover had been attached to the card reader with double-sided sticky-tack. He looked inside and confirmed his suspicion.

"My bank has called me four times before and notified me of fraudulent charges on my card," Garvin said. "I bet it was this ATM all along that was the cause. Always check before you swipe ATM's. People might think you're crazy, but you're crazy if you don't check. This stuff is real."

WFAA reported that police started an investigation into the card skimmer and found that it only stores data, and doesn't transmit any data, meaning the person who installed it would have to return to the ATM and physically retrieve the data. City of Colleyville spokesman Dustin Dangli confirmed Thursday to the Star-Telegram that Colleyville police are handling the complaint.

Card skimmers have recently been found on ATMs or gas pump card readers in Burleson, north Fort Worth and Arlington.

Matthew Martinez: 817-390-7667; @MCTinez817

