'Millennium Mobster' took millions from Texas customers. And she laughed about it.

Nancy Jackson Carroll's excessive spending habits and elaborate lifestyle included fur coats, numerous Mercedez-Benz vehicles, horses, more than $75,000 for a swimming pool at her Keller home, $12,500 for a Taylor Swift concert, $4,300 to attend the Academy of Country Music Awards and $100,000 for her second wedding at Rough Creek Lodge and Resort in Erath County.
The former lawyer from Keller, also known as Nancy Jackson Spinks, 46, skimmed money from countless real estate transactions through the years that were funded through her various title companies.
In a recorded phone call with her mother while she was in custody in Lake Forest, Illinois in 2016, Carroll laughed about the crimes, saying they were "only white collar."
In the same recorded call, Carroll, who gave herself the nickname "Millennium Mobster," chuckled at the notion that she would receive a prison sentence for taking more than $8 million from customers, according to Tarrant County criminal court documents.
On Wednesday, Carroll, who owned Millennium Title in Southlake, was sentenced to 10 years in prison as part of a plea agreement. She was ordered to pay more than $8.6 million in restitution.
Carroll fought back tears as she apologized for her actions to Judge George Gallagher.
"Your actions have destroyed a lot of lives," said Gallagher, who told her she didn't need to apologize to him.
Prosecutor Nathan Martin called Carroll a "financial predator."
"She deserves to be in prison," Martin said. He said she victimized 23 people. A few of the victims were in the courtroom Wednesday morning, but no one gave a victim statement.
Initially, Carroll was charged with theft of property over $300,000.
But she pleaded guilty in August 2017 to misapplication of fiduciary property over $300,000 as part of a plea agreement. If she had been convicted of that charge, Carroll had faced a maximum of 99 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. A pre-sentence investigation was conducted before she was sentenced on Wednesday.
"She knows she can never repair the damages from her actions," her attorney, Lance Evans of Fort Worth, said after the sentencing. "She hopes this is a start."
Carroll, who has already lost her license to practice law, also must surrender her real estate and insurance licenses.
Detained in Illinois
Carroll disappeared in February 2016, just weeks before officials with the Texas Department of Insurance took her Southlake company into receivership.
She was detained in February 2016 in the Chicago suburb of Lake Forest. An arrest warrant had been issued for her after an investigation by authorities into her Southlake company at 771 E. Southlake Blvd.
After her arrest, Carroll was indicted by a Tarrant County grand jury on one charge of theft of property over $300,000 from John Herlihy. The offense date was listed as Oct. 29, 2015.
Prosecutors proceeded on that one charge, but they filed notices in 2017 that they would be introducing evidence of other crimes.
Some of those cases included the estate of Jeremiah Adam Wright. Carroll was hired by Rebecca Wright after her husband, who had two daughters, was killed in a motorcycle accident on Feb. 22, 2005.
Allstate County Mutual Insurance Company issued $100,000 in settlement claims. Carroll faxed a letter to the family saying she would apply for a tax identification number for the estate before depositing the funds to a registry of the court in Wise County.
As of August 2017, no money had been deposited.
Court records filed last month indicated Carroll committed multiple and repeated acts of money laundering throughout North Texas, and continually used stolen money to pay off notes on her own personal real estate purchases. She placed the various real estate assets into obscurely named trusts to hide her ownership and association with purchases.
Some of the real estate assets were in North Richland Hills, Keller, Fort Worth, Henderson County and Haltom City.
A book and a movie
On Aug. 31, 2016, Carroll's law license was revoked by the Supreme Court of Texas and she was ordered to pay restitution of more than. $2.3 million to 12 different complainants.
Prosecutors claimed in court documents that Carroll continued to break the law while in custody in February 2016.
While jailed in Lake Forest, Carroll called her husband several times to withdraw the maximum amount from bank accounts and a Pay Pal account in what prosecutors say was an attempt to liquidate the accounts so authorities wouldn't seize the funds she acquired while bankrupting her company.
Also while in custody in Lake Forest, she directed her husband to have her son wipe her cellphone in an attempt to remove evidence in her case.
Once she was extradited to Fort Worth, released on bond and ordered to avoid the practice of law, Carroll filed a civil suit against the transportation company that handled her extradition from Lake Forest to Fort Worth.
In the recorded phone call with her mother in February 2016, Carroll said she wanted to get in touch with the publisher of "The Wolf of Wall Street" and had already started writing the first chapter of her book, which she called "Everything that Glitters is not Gold."
She said the cover of the book would have her hands in cuffs holding a Louis Vuitton handbag. Carroll suggested that Reese Witherspoon should play her character in her true crime movie drama.
