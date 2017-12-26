A section of the Mini Mart Mall in on the historic Denton square was destroyed by fire late Monday.
Northeast Tarrant

Part of Denton square burns in large fire

By Gordon Dickson

December 26, 2017 08:44 AM

DENTON

A large part of the historic Denton Square was gutted by a four-alarm fire early Tuesday morning.

The blaze was reported about 4 a.m., with the initial call coming from the Downtown Mini Mall on Locust Street, across from the historic Denton Courthouse-On-The-Square.

Part of the Mini Mall had a roof collapse. The mall, known for its vintage collectibles, also had water damage, as initially reported by WFAA.

Hours after the fire, Denton residents rallied online to express their support for rebuilding the damaged portion of Denton Square, which is a popular gathering spot and widely considered a cultural hub of the city center. It draws visitors not only from nearby Texas Woman’s University and the University of North Texas, but the entire Dallas-Fort Worth region.

A GoFundMe page was started to raise funds to repair and rebuild the damaged structures.

“Let's show the world how Dentonites can band together to help our neighboors in this time of tragedy,” a description of the fundraising effort, started by the Denton Young Professionals, read. “This money will be used to provide assistance for any and all of the businesses affected by the fire.”

Contributions are to be directed to the Denton Main Street Association, a nonprofit organization that promotes live music, restaurants and shopping in the downtown area. As of 12:30 p.m., $665 had been raised.

One of the residents who contributed to the effort, Lauri Sulewski, wrote: “So very sad. Former Spokes Dog of Denton Cody and I are very sad to hear this news. I hope everyone is okay and that it can be rebuilt.”

Residents took to social media to express sadness over the loss of such a large piece of the Square.

“Looks like something out of a disaster movie,” Dj Tony Snow wrote on his Twitter feed. “The antique mini mall is completely gone. Jupiter house coffee and La Di Da are messed up badly too.”

Meagan Reynolds added: “I hope that you can rebuild and know that our community would be there to assist in any way we could.”

