N. Richland Hills police find 2 young children and man dead inside house

Police find 2 young children and man dead inside N. Richland Hills house Two children under 10 and their father were found dead from gunshot wounds Saturday. Police investigating murder-suicide call. Carissa Katekaru, NRH police spokeswoman, details the events that led to their discovery of the bodies of two children and their father inside a North Richland Hills residence shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday in the 7400 block of College Circle South. Two children under 10 and their father were found dead from gunshot wounds Saturday. Police investigating murder-suicide call. Carissa Katekaru, NRH police spokeswoman, details the events that led to their discovery of the bodies of two children and their father inside a North Richland Hills residence shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday in the 7400 block of College Circle South. Mitch Mitchell mitchmitchell@star-telegram.com

