Northeast Tarrant

N. Richland Hills police find 2 young children and man dead inside house

By Mitch Mitchell

mitchmitchell@star-telegram.com

December 09, 2017 11:40 AM

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS

Two children, a 9-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl, and an adult male were found dead from shotgun wounds on Saturday after police responded to a shooting call shortly after 7 a.m.

Police said they got a 911 shooting call Saturday morning from a woman identified as the children’s mother, who was uninjured. Investigators said the adult man was the children’s father who lived at the residence.

When police arrived at the residence, located in the 7400 block of College Circle South, they found the deceased victims inside the house shot to death, said Carissa Katekaru, police spokeswoman.

The police said there have been no previous calls from the house and they were still investigating Saturday to try and determine what happened. Police have not identified the victims.

“There’s no history here,” Katekaru said. “We’re still trying to figure out why. I grew up in North Richland Hills and I would call this a pretty quiet neighborhood.”

Neighbors nearby said the house had been recently renovated and the residents moved in a few months ago, possibly over the summer.

Denise Albino, 57, said she has been in the neighborhood for 20 years and the residence had been vacant for several months.

“Oh my God, those poor babies,” she said. “I just can’t understand why people do this kind of thing.”

Albino said she awakened Saturday morning and saw that the house was surrounded by police cars, but was not sure what had happened. Her nephew called and told her what he had heard from a television news broadcast, Albino said.

“I didn’t know them,” Albino said. “I would see the kids playing basketball all the time but I never really got a chance to speak with them.”

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3

