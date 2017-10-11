Fort Worth teen went from singing the anthem at wrestling meets to singing on ‘The Voice’

More Videos 2:30 Men rob couple, threaten to kill 3-year-old during a home invasion in Fort Worth Pause 1:55 Watch video of a Texas man accused of exposing himself to a girl getting arrested 2:01 Hometown fans see Timber Creek grad get his shot at the big time 0:42 Arlington police need help identifying this man accused of using stolen credit cards 0:20 Arlington and Grand Prairie police need help identifying two purse snatchers 2:13 Grapevine PD releases new parking lot video to help ID Target man accused of lewd comments 0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:47 'King of Country' George Strait sends a video to a dying Texas girl, says he's praying for her 2:39 Dallas Cowboys fans want players to play and President Trump to stick to politics 1:07 177 students: UIL's smallest 5A football program beating schools 10 times bigger Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Hometown fans watch Timber Creek grad get his shot at the big time A "watch party" for Jeremiah Miller brought fans of "The Voice" out to Trinity Springs Middle School to watch the aspiring singer in his blind audition on the NBC talent show. A "watch party" for Jeremiah Miller brought fans of "The Voice" out to Trinity Springs Middle School to watch the aspiring singer in his blind audition on the NBC talent show. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com

