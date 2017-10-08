Five masked gunmen broke into a Haltom City apartment Saturday night and exchanged gunfire with residents, Haltom City police said. Four people were shot including one of the gunmen.
Northeast Tarrant

Four shot in Haltom City home invasion

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

October 08, 2017 7:19 AM

HALTOM CITY

Four people were shot Saturday night in what police called a home invasion involving masked suspects with weapons, according to television news reports.

One of the injured was a suspect.

The shooting occurred about 8 p.m. Saturday in the 5200 block of Lower Birdville Road.

Detectives said five people wearing masks and armed with weapons broke into an apartment. Within seconds, residents exchanged gunfire with the suspects in the apartment.’

One suspect and three residents were wounded in the shooting, police said.

Officers responded to the scene of a robbery call, and authorities have the suspects in custody, according to news reports.

Police did not release any other details.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr

