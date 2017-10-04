Body found floating in Grapevine Lake

Firefighters recovered a body from Grapevine Lake on Wednesday evening, Fire Chief Darrell Brown said.
A witness who was on the shoreline near the Katie’s Woods boat ramp reported seeing the body about 5:15 p.m.
Fire Department dive crews responded to the call and found the body about 50 yards offshore, Brown said. Officials were still investigating Wednesday night.
The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office will identify the body, Brown said.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
Comments