Firefighters recovered a body from Grapevine Lake near the Katie’s Woods boat ramp.
Firefighters recovered a body from Grapevine Lake near the Katie’s Woods boat ramp. Osborne, Ryan - Fort Worth
Firefighters recovered a body from Grapevine Lake near the Katie’s Woods boat ramp. Osborne, Ryan - Fort Worth

Northeast Tarrant

Body found floating in Grapevine Lake

By Ryan Osborne

rosborne@star-telegram.com

October 04, 2017 6:27 PM

GRAPEVINE

Firefighters recovered a body from Grapevine Lake on Wednesday evening, Fire Chief Darrell Brown said.

A witness who was on the shoreline near the Katie’s Woods boat ramp reported seeing the body about 5:15 p.m.

Fire Department dive crews responded to the call and found the body about 50 yards offshore, Brown said. Officials were still investigating Wednesday night.

The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office will identify the body, Brown said.

Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Man's body recovered at Grapevine Lake

Man's body recovered at Grapevine Lake 0:29

Man's body recovered at Grapevine Lake
New JPS Northeast clinic to replace old crowded location 1:12

New JPS Northeast clinic to replace old crowded location
Grapevine residents oppose bridge to keep green space 1:36

Grapevine residents oppose bridge to keep green space

View More Video