    A family of five escaped from a house fire overnight in the 4100 block of Carma Drive.

Northeast Tarrant

Family of 5 escapes house fire in North Richland Hills

By Prescotte Stokes III

pstokes@star-telegram.com

September 26, 2017 11:03 AM

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS

A family of five safely escaped from their burning home about 3 a.m. Tuesday but the home was a total loss, officials said.

Flames could be seen pouring out of the roof of the home in the 4100 block of Carma Drive as firefighters battled the fire.

The homeowner and four other family members were able to make it out safely, the North Richland Hills Fire Department posted on its Facebook page.

By 7:30 a.m., firefighters had the blaze under control and were working hotspots around the home.

Fire officials said the unidentified family is displaced and a local branch of the American Red Cross is assisting.

The Fire Marshal’s office has determined that the home is a total loss, said Carissa Katekaru, North Richland Hills police spokeswoman. She added that the family was able to salvage only a few items from the home.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

