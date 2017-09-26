Family of 5 escapes house fire in North Richland Hills

A family of five safely escaped from their burning home about 3 a.m. Tuesday but the home was a total loss, officials said.
Flames could be seen pouring out of the roof of the home in the 4100 block of Carma Drive as firefighters battled the fire.
The homeowner and four other family members were able to make it out safely, the North Richland Hills Fire Department posted on its Facebook page.
By 7:30 a.m., firefighters had the blaze under control and were working hotspots around the home.
Fire officials said the unidentified family is displaced and a local branch of the American Red Cross is assisting.
The Fire Marshal’s office has determined that the home is a total loss, said Carissa Katekaru, North Richland Hills police spokeswoman. She added that the family was able to salvage only a few items from the home.
Fire officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
