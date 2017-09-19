There’s another hotel planned for Texas 121 near Glade Parks in Euless

Another hotel is planned near the expanding Glade Parks development on Texas 121 in Euless.

Developer Amish Patel wants to build a four-story, 85-room La Quinta del Sol hotel along the east side of Texas 121, north of Mid Cities Blvd. and south of Vineyard Village Shopping Center.

Patel, who lives in Euless, recently told the City Council that he wanted to build in the city when he saw an opportunity with nearby Glade Parks, which is across 121 from the new hotel.

Glade Parks is an upscale commercial and residential development that is anchored by a Belk department store along with Dave & Buster’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods and Cinepolis luxury movie theater.

Besides lots of restaurants and shopping, Glade Parks also offers urban lofts for young professionals and single-family homes.

La Quinta will join other hotels along the busy Texas 121 stretch in Euless. Construction is underway for a Marriott Aloft near the public plaza and lifestyle area at Glade Parks, on the west side of Texas 121 between Cheek-Sparger and Glade roads. Just down the freeway in Colleyville, a Hampton Inn and Suites opened in October between Hall Johnson and Glade Road.

The proximity to Glade Parks and the hotel’s architecture makes the La Quinta attractive to the millennial crowd, Patel said.

The hotel in Euless will have the same hip look, color scheme and amenities as one that opened in Grand Prairie in November 2016.

Patel told the City Council that the La Quinta del Sol location in Grand Prairie exceeded revenue expectations, and he anticipates similar results in Euless.

The lobby is designed to encourage people to be out of their rooms and socializing, said Mike Collins, Hurst planning and development director.

“Millennials like to gather together, which means spending more time in common areas and less time in their rooms,” Collins said.

There is not a date yet on when construction will start, but the work should take about nine months to complete, he said.

There are more shopping venues coming to Glade Parks. Old Navy and Forever 21 will locate in the development, but opening dates haven’t been announced.

“We are blessed; we have so much going on. People have discovered Euless all of the sudden,” Mayor Linda Martin said. “They know this is the place to be.”

This article contains information from Star-Telegram archives.