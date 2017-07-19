Tornado preparedness earns Timber Creek High School ‘Storm Ready’ status

The abundance of windows and wide open common spaces at Timber Creek High School created an enormous challenge for the school’s safety team when looking for places where students can shelter during tornado warnings and severe weather.
“It took us a year to figure that out. We walked every inch of that building,” said Gusti Ratliff, an assistant principal at Timber Creek.
Ratliff and Jason McLaughlin, a former Timber Creek teacher who is now an assistant principal at Fossil Hill Middle School, led the school’s safety team the last few years. Together they studied sobering videos on YouTube on how a tornado destroyed a school and the May 2013 tornado in Moore, Okla., that killed seven students at an elementary school.
They realized they needed to re-work their entire plan. Placing students in hallways with windows nearby wasn’t good enough.
Getting about half of the school’s 3,200 students downstairs without creating bottle necks at stairwells and getting everyone into a room with no windows proved difficult, Ratliff said. Then there was placing signs in every classroom and gathering area to direct the occupants to the nearest safe shelter and posting signs outside every designated “safe room.”
During twice yearly tornado drills, they used videos from the school’s security cameras to study how well the drill action plans worked to continue to tweak routes for the fastest way to shelter.
Ratliff and McLaughlin did their job so well that Timber Creek, which is in the Keller school district, recently became the first school in the state to be named a “Storm Ready School” by the National Weather Service.
Timber Creek is the first Storm Ready school
Mark Fox, warning and coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth came to the June Keller school board meeting to honor Timber Creek High School for achieving “Storm Ready” status.
Fox said, “This is the first high school, not only in North Texas but in the whole state of Texas. Storm Ready is going above and beyond the basic level of preparedness.”
The National Weather Service grants the Storm Ready designation to municipalities, universities, military bases and commercial operations that have gone through a multi-step process to maximize safety in severe weather events.
For schools, the requirements include having an emergency operations plan for severe weather, identifying shelter locations, having at least two tornado drills a year, training staff members, having at least two ways to get weather information and warnings to school officials and out to staff, students and visitors inside and outside the building and designating a staff member to monitor hazardous weather information daily.
“It’s one thing to have a plan on paper and another to really test and work on how long it takes to get to safety,” Fox said.
A storm chaser in his free time, McLaughlin monitored weather at Timber Creek last year and sent emails to all staff members if weather officials indicated favorable conditions for tornadoes, sometimes even days in advance.
“The biggest thing when schools are hit is they didn’t know it was coming,” McLaughlin said.
Because of their Storm Ready status, school officials have access “NWS Chat” a real-time online update for severe weather. They also have radio equipment to access the frequency where spotters talk about potential tornadoes forming, Ratliff said.
Expanding the program
Ratliff said she will continue to work at improving Timber Creek’s tornado plan. When teachers return for training next month, they will be briefed on the emergency plan. In September, officials will have a tornado drill, study video of the response and collect feedback from faculty members.
McLaughlin said he plans to help Fossil Hill Middle School become Storm Ready, and he would like to assist district officials in getting all the Keller campuses to that level of preparedness.
Fox said that both the City of Fort Worth and the City of Keller have been designated “Storm Ready” and would be able to coordinate with Keller district officials.
He’d like to see the program implemented in schools across the region.
“Schools are built beautifully, but the best environment for learning is not the best environment for safety,” he said. “It’s good to be prepared in the event of a disaster, but we pray it doesn’t happen.”
Sandra J. Engelland: 817-390-7323, @SandraEngelland
