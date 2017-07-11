Southlake police combing wooded area for more human bones

Police spent most of Tuesday scouring a wooded area near North White Chapel Road for more human bones and evidence in a death investigation.
Detectives intensified the search Tuesday after officials with the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office confirmed remains found Monday afternoon in the area were human.
“We are unable to confirm male or female,” medical examiner spokeswoman Carol Lawson said Tuesday in an email. “This will go through anthropology.”
No other details were released.
A utility worker found the bones scattered in a heavily wooded area on Monday afternoon, police said.
Police were called about 3:15 p.m. Monday to the area in the 1300 block of North White Chapel Road, just south of Texas 114. The bones “appeared to have been there for some time,” police spokeswoman Kim Leach said.
“The assistant police chief and our CID unit are still on the scene gathering evidence,” Leach said in an email Tuesday morning. “It will take some time, as the bones are scattered.”
Leach said officers were still at the scene Tuesday afternoon.
“There will not be any news conference,” Leach said. “And no new developments.”
On average, there are more than 80,000 active missing persons reports on file with law enforcement agencies in the United States at any given time, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Person System (NamUs) at the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification in Fort Worth.
In Texas, there are over 950 active missing persons, according to NamUs statistics. About 200 of those are missing from North Texas.
Staff writer Ryan Osborne contributed to this report.
