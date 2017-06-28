Third road rage shooting in North Texas since Sunday leaves one wounded

A motorist suffered a gunshot wound early Wednesday during a road rage incident on Northeast Loop 820, police said.

It was the third road rage shooting in North Texas since Sunday.

In North Richland Hills, police responded to a report of a man with a gunshot wound shortly before 2:30 a.m. in the 7600 block of Boulevard 26.

The 33-year-old man told police he was shot while he was driving on Northeast Loop 820.

“He managed to exit the highway and get help,” police spokeswoman Carissa Katekaru said in a Wednesday telephone interview.

KDFW-TV reported an Army veteran was one of the two men who gave first aid to the wounded man in parking lot.

Details leading up to the shooting were not available, police said.

Police believe the gunman was in a white mid-size sports utility vehicle with the driver wearing a white baseball cap.

Early Monday, Sejah Qamoum’s head was grazed by bullet fragments after unknown gunmen fired shots in the care she was driving in Mesquite.

Qamoum, 17, was released from an area hospital.

A road rage incident on Interstate 20 in Arlington on Sunday left a 19-year-old man dead and police seeking a shooter who fled the scene.

Arlington police responded to a major crash about 5:50 p.m. Sunday in which a white Ford pickup had lost control and struck a National Tire and Battery sign at 802 West I-20.

When officers approached the vehicle, they saw the male driver had suffered a gunshot wound that they determined had occurred before the collision, police said in a statement.

The victim was identified as Dylan Spaid, 19, of Grand Prairie, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

Anyone with information on the North Richland Hills shooting should call police at 817-281-1000.

This report contains information from Star-Telegram archives.