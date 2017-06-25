Services set for Bedford girl found dead in Arlington landfill

Services for Kaytlynn Grace Cargill, a 14-year-old Bedford girl whose body was found at an Arlington landfill after she went missing, are set for Tuesday

Kaytlynn, a student at Central Junior High School in Euless, was described by friends and teachers as intelligent and always wearing a bright smile. She left home Monday to walk her dog and never returned to the Oak Creek West Apartments, where she lived with her parents.

Bedford police began searching for her after her parents reported her missing Monday evening. Fliers were posted around her neighborhood and missing person alerts were issued through law enforcement networks and social media.

Her body was found Wednesday afternoon in the Arlington landfill, about three miles southeast of her home, and was identified Thursday by the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office. Police say they have no suspect and don’t yet know if she was killed by another person. They are awaiting results of a toxicology report by the medical examiner.

Sunday afternoon, Bedford police confirmed investigators visited an apartment on Oak Creek Lane on Sunday. Lt. Kirk Roberts, a police spokesman, said the apartment was in the same complex as Kaytlynn’s. “I think they talked to several people, whether it be friends, whether it be neighbors,” he said.

But Roberts said no arrests have been made and no search warrants served. He said he’s not aware of any suspects or persons of interest, adding, “Obviously there’s several tips and leads they’re following up on.”

Kaytlynn Grace Cargill was born Jan. 18, 2003, in Austin to Trisha Hill and Beau Cargill and was a “natural born athlete” and a lover of the outdoors, according to an obituary written by the family.

“Being outdoors was her passion. She could be found fishin’ with Pops, hiking, running, and flying her drone,” the obituary said.

She traveled extensively across the U.S. and internationally, including Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Mexico, Belize and Honduras. “She had no fear; she was incredibly brave and took risks in trying new things like surfing and zip lining,” the obituary said.

Services are at 10 a.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church of Euless, 1000 Airport Freeway. Visitation is 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Lucas Funeral Home, 1321 Precinct Line Road in Hurst.

Donations to help the family cover expenses can be made at http://tinyurl.com/yd98me3q.